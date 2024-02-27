Triple H has played a crucial role in turning around the careers of plenty of WWE Superstars since taking over Creative in July 2022. However, Hunter has faced criticism from fans for his booking of Candice LeRae. Many took to social media to air their grievances and demand better for the 38-year-old.

Candice LeRae returned to the global juggernaut in 2022, just a few months after leaving the company. While she did not look certain to return earlier, a regime change, especially Triple H taking over creative duties, played a vital role in the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion re-signing with the company.

However, fans are not impressed with the way WWE has booked LeRae since her return. The former NXT star has been involved in just one notable feud since September 2022, but that was also abruptly dropped. She has been teaming up with Indi Hartwell and rarely features in singles action. Even in the tag division, Indi and Candice have not been given much limelight and are often on the losing end of their matches.

The duo were in action on RAW last night, where they lost to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark inside three minutes. The pair also came up short against The Kabuki Warriors at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this past Saturday. Their match did not feature on the main show and took place at the Kickoff event.

Fans have been visibly frustrated with Candice LeRae's booking, and many have voiced their displeasure on social media. There were also a few #CandiceLeRaeDeservesBetter posts on Twitter/X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Candice LeRae seems to be heading towards a heel turn after the loss on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae has lost most of her matches on the main roster. The 38-year-old was visibly frustrated after coming up short to Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler again and hinted towards a character change in a post-match exclusive clip.

Expand Tweet

Candice and Hartwell have been eyeing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo were Tag Team Champions during their NXT stint. However, their faction was disbanded after LeRae took time off due to pregnancy.

Triple H has shown faith in his former NXT talents on the main roster, and fans would be hoping he has some plans in mind for the former The Way members as well.

Are you impressed with Triple H's run as WWE CCO? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!