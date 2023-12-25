Released star allegedly told to hide concussion from WWE: "Don't go and tell them"

A former WWE Superstar has claimed that she was told to hide her concussion from the company.

Alexis Lete recently confirmed that she was no longer working for World Wrestling Entertainment. She also shared a vlog opening up about her exit from the promotion.

In her vlog, she revealed that someone in WWE allegedly advised her to hide her concussion. As per Lete, she felt that something wasn't right and decided to tell the medical personnel. A person that Lete didn't name stumbled upon her and asked her not to reveal her concussion to the company. Check out her full comments below:

"I've had some concussions before I knew something was not right. I go into work. I don't say anything. Then next time I'm heading to medical, I'm going to tell them something is weird. I think I rung my bell. As I'm walking in someone is like, 'Letty, what's up, how are you doing?' 'I'm doing really good, but I'm about to head to medical. I feel like something happened and I feel I rang my bell.' He's like, 'Oh, you rang your bell?' 'Yeah, ringing your bell is still a concussion."

Lete continued:

"It's still not the best.' He told me, 'Hey, that's kind of part of the job. You get injuries all the time. You deal with them and you move on and get ready for the next thing.' 'Oh, okay.' 'Don't go and tell them. Spend another night, think about it, but unless you're bad and black out, I wouldn't tell them about it.' 'Oh, okay,'" recalled Lete. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Alexis Lete wasn't fond of two WWE Superstars

It seems like NXT's Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade didn't get along well with Alexis Lete. She released a video shortly after her release and took a shot at Roxanne in it.

The NXT star didn't take kindly to the jibe and shared an Instagram story, firing back at Lete in the process. "You can be a kind person with a good heart and still tell people to f*** off when needed," wrote Roxanne in her story.

