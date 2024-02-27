Released star opens up about WWE departure

A recently released WWE star has opened up about his departure from the company. The promotion has undergone many changes in recent months following the merger with UFC last year.

WWE is incredibly hot at the moment, recently drawing over 50,000 fans for Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. To keep the engine going of the sports entertainment juggernaut, changes to personnel are constantly being made; sometimes, someone just doesn't fit in the role.

Kevin Patrick served as a commentator on RAW with Corey Graves, but it simply was not a fit. The talented broadcaster was released by the company last month but has already landed a new gig. He has been hired as the host of MLS 360 on Apple TV. Speaking with Rick Ucchino on 700WLW, the former WWE commentator opened up about his departure from the company. He stated that he left amicably and has nothing but love for everybody in the promotion:

“Absolutely loved my time with WWE. Nothing but love for everybody there. I’ll look back on my time there brilliantly, and I know I’ll go visit friends when WWE is in town, I’ll go say hi to everybody. I left very amicably with everybody there,” he stated. [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE legend RVD comments on Matt Riddle's release

AEW star Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently discussed Matt Riddle's release from the company last September.

The Original Bro was very popular amongst wrestling fans but was released following a strange incident at JFK Airport in New York last year. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, RVD noted that things added up for the former United States Champion to cause his release but didn't rule out the possibility of him returning down the line:

"If we know for sure that all of that [accusations against Riddle] happened, then maybe he wouldn't be quite as over as a babyface. But it's like who knows, we tend to try to give people the benefit of a doubt when they deserve it. A lot of [expletive] added up with him. It doesn't mean he won't be back." [6:04 – 6:22]

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett now serve as the commentary team on SmackDown, while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are the new duo on RAW. Only time will tell if the promotion will make any more changes to the commentary teams in 2024.

