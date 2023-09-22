Released WWE stars offered help for their next step in the industry

The WWE-UFC merger was completed on September 12th, earlier this month. The Stamford-based company is now looking to implement cost-cutting measures, which would naturally happen following such a deal.

After several employees were laid off earlier this week, the company has turned its attention to trimming the talent pool. In these testing times, the released stars have been offered help to help them move on with their careers.

Major stars, including the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Elias, were recently released by the company. An Orlando-based photographer, Harry, has recently offered help to the released stars. He has provided discounted sessions for those looking for ownership of professional images for the next stage of their careers.

"I offer discounted sessions to recently-released WWE talent who want ownership of their professional images on the next stage of their career. Based in Orlando, upcoming session in Boston as well. E-mail me at [email protected] to book a session," Harry shared.

It will be interesting to see what's next for these talented stars.

Kayla Braxton sends a message to fans after recent news of WWE talent getting released

The last 24 hours have seen many WWE stars released by the company following the Endeavor takeover, completed earlier this month.

Following the unfortunate news, most fans have shown their support for the released stars. However, some feel that this was the right decision made by the company.

Kayla Braxton has now sent a strong message to fans who were glad by the releases.

"Some of you are sad sacks of [poo emoji]. For anyone to say that they’re glad certain people are losing their jobs or for you to tweet that you hope one of us gets it next … I hope karma hits you harder than the most devastating wrestling move ever could. That’s so gross. Be better," she shared.

Team Sportskeeda wishes those affected all the best for their future endeavors.

