Released WWE Superstar admits he suggested Seth Rollins to trigger real-life controversy on RAW

A former WWE Superstar has shed light on an infamous heated segment with Seth Rollins during their intense rivalry back in 2022.

The name in question is Matt Riddle, who was let go from the Stamford-based promotion after his five-year tenure in September 2023. During a backstage interview on the August 29, 2022, episode of RAW, The King of Bros threw the first barb, playfully declaring Becky Lynch the only "man" in Rollins' family.

The Visionary, not one to be outdone, unleashed a real-life controversy, questioning Riddle's understanding of family after his divorce and child custody arrangements.

The verbal sparring escalated into a fouled-mouth frenzy, with Riddle and Rollins unloading a barrage of F-bombs. The heated exchange heightened the rivalry, adding a layer of real-life tension to their on-screen battle.

Turns out, the fiery promo on Monday Night RAW was a carefully crafted script. Matt Riddle, speaking on Signed By Superstars, revealed that the controversial family-focused line actually sprung from his mind and was even suggested by him to Seth Rollins.

"Not only was it scripted, I told Seth Rollins to say it. I go, 'There is already all this flack and whatever c**p going on. Sure. I abandoned my family.' I got divorced and kicked out of my house, and my son's pee-wee football coach was living there two days later when my kids called me," Riddle said. [H/T: Fightful]

Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Champion on upcoming RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Architect discussed defending his title heading into WrestleMania 40 for the first time in his career. However, Jinder Mahal came out and confronted the 37-year-old star.

The Modern Day Maharaja threw shade at WWE for overlooking him as a former World Champion. After an intense promo battle, Mahal attacked Rollins from behind until the latter found a chance to Stomp him.

The company officially announced that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal next week on RAW.

It remains to be seen if The Visionary manages to keep his World Title on his shoulders heading into WrestleMania this year, awaiting a mystery opponent.

