Released WWE Superstar to make a sensational return for upcoming title match? The Wrestling world believes it could happen

Mustafa Ali's WWE release came as a huge shock to the wrestling world since he was scheduled to take on Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy.

Ali initially handed in his release request back in January 2022, but it was denied by the company.

Fans are struggling to believe that Ali has been released this week, given that his contract was not set to expire until 2024. However, fans believe that Ali could still be part of the title match at No Mercy as a surprise guest.

Will WWE change the stipulation for the match at No Mercy?

Given the fact that Dominik Mysterio will defend the Championship against Dragon Lee on RAW this coming week, the title may change hands, and the match against Ali would then be redundant.

That being said, there is a chance that Ali could return for a title vs. career match instead. It would have made a lot of sense for WWE to have kept Ali's release a secret until then.

As things stand, it could pan out one of three ways: Ali could still wrestle, the match could be canceled, or he could be replaced. Fans are calling for Brian Pillman Jr. to finally make his WWE debut with this match in place of Ali.

This could possibly involve Mysterio making his way to the ring and claiming he has won via forfeit only to find Pillman Jr. waiting to challenge him. WWE has booked itself into a corner, and this might be the way to wriggle out of it.

Do you think Mustafa Ali will return for No Mercy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

