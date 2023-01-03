Released WWE Superstar picks up first official win since return on RAW

WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis grabbed his first official victory since returning and becoming a part of the main roster against Chad Gable on tonight's RAW.

Following his thrilling run in NXT, the 38-year-old star was released by the Stamford-based promotion in April 2022. Fans were disappointed because many expected him to do well on the main roster soon.

However, Dexter Lumis unexpectedly returned to WWE in August 2022, following the main event, which featured AJ Styles and The Miz. Lumis drew Styles' attention, but security personnel quickly removed him.

Lumis defeated The Miz via submission in an Anything Goes match on the November 29, 2022, episode of Raw, earning him a WWE contract and the money Miz owed him.

However, on the latest episode of RAW, the 38-year-old star collided with Alpha Academy member Chad Gable, only to officially win his first match since signing back a WWE contract.

Following a distraction from Otis, Gable quickly took control of the match. However, Lumis took him down with a series of clotheslines and a bulldog after the Alpha Academy member worked over his arm.

Otis attempted to get involved at ringside but was knocked down by the ring post. Dexter Lumis then quickly rolled up Chad Gable and secured the victory.

What did you think of Lumis's first official win since he returned to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

