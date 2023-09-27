Released WWE Superstar shares details about meetings with Vince McMahon

A former WWE Superstar shared a couple of hilarious stories about his meetings with Vince McMahon when he was part of the company.

Many WWE Superstars have admitted to being intimidated when they meet Vince McMahon for the first time. Wrestlers have often shared stories about their backstage experiences with the boss. Former superstar Tyler Breeze also talked about his.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Tyler Breeze shared some details of his meetings with Mr. McMahon. The former tag team champion recalled how Fandango, his former tag partner in WWE, accompanied him during his first-ever meeting with the boss. The latter was having a massage, and it led to a very hilarious moment.

"I knock on the door and I just hear (a grunt noise) and I go, ‘Oh no,’ and so I look over at Dango and I go, ‘Do I go in? Do I not go in?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, just go in.’ I said, ‘Alright.’ So I open up the door and Vince is laying on a massage table getting a massage and he just looks up and he goes, ‘Not now’ and I go, ‘Alright’ and I close the door and Dango’s rolling on the floor. He’s just laughing his head off and I go, ‘Why’d you tell me to go in!?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know!’ He goes, ‘I would’ve gone in too’ and I was like, ‘God!’ I was like, of course, the one time I go to talk to him, it’s that and that kind of sums it up."

He also revealed he was once dressed as Nikki Bella, and Vince McMahon wanted to see how he looked.

"The other time I talked to him, I was dressed as Nikki Bella and it was just kind of like, alright and he just wanted to see how I looked so I walked in, he was sitting in a chair in the middle of a room and I go, ‘Hey Vince’ and he goes, ‘Haha. Yeah, cool’ and I go, ‘Alright’ and so it’s like, that was my interactions with Vince up until that point." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Vince McMahon made last-minute changes to the RAW after WrestleMania

During a recent Twitch stream, former WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed how Vince McMahon suddenly made changes to the RAW after WrestleMania 39. Interestingly, it was at a time when Triple H had creative control.

Mansoor said:

"Raw after Mania. Card is up, show is rehearsed. Hunter [Triple H] has been running the show for a while. Mania was a huge success. We weren't on it because we were told we were being taken off TV right before. We're sitting backstage and in catering with Omos. Ten minutes later we're like, 'did [Omos] just leave his pile of food here?'"

The former Maximum Male Model added:

"It was a call saying, 'Omos, you're booked for Raw in an hour, you need to go get your gear. He had to run back to his hotel and get his gear from when he worked Mania. Vince came through and just changed the whole show an hour before. Suddenly, the first match after WrestleMania was Omos squashing Elias, for no reason." [H/T Fightful].

What do you think of the last-minute changes Vince McMahon has been known to make? Sound off in the comments below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.