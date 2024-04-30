Released WWE Superstar shares update; explains current mindset

A former WWE Champion has opened up about his release from the company earlier this month and what fans can expect from him in the future.

WWE released several stars including Jinder Mahal on April 19. The veteran battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year on WWE RAW. He took to social media today to answer a fan's question about his current mindset in a new video.

Mahal noted that good things in life do not happen with a negative viewpoint and is excited for what lies ahead as he sees a lot of growth within himself as a performer and a person.

"Gratitude for all of life's experiences, but at the same time positive and optimistic for the future. I've learned that good things in life don't happen with a negative mind frame. So I am excited for new opportunities, both in and out of wrestling. I get a chance to be myself, a chance to show something new. A chance to grow. So, overall this is a positive. For the past two years I've been pretty stagnant, and not really growing as a person or a performer. So, I am viewing this as a very positive change," he said. [From 00:01 - 00:36]

Vince Russo speculates on Jinder Mahal's exit from WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has discussed Jiunder Mahal's departure from the company and noted that people lose their jobs in the wrestling business for interesting reasons.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo claimed that one person's opinion could have caused Mahal to be let go by the company. He added that all it takes is one person's outlook, and that was one of the downsides of the professional wrestling business.

"If somebody's got it out for you, and that's the thing, your career is in the hands of these people. Bro, somebody could have not liked Jinder Mahal because he was of Indian descent. You don't know that. You just don't know. All it takes is one person, and bro, that's the thing that s*cks about professional wrestling," said Russo. [From 05:28 - 05:53]

Jinder Mahal and AEW President Tony Khan got into a war of words on social media earlier this year. Only time will tell what is next for The Modern Day Maharaja in the world of professional wrestling.

