Remember Snoop Dogg's iconic WWE Golden Championship? All 20+ celebrities spotted with it during Superbowl LVIII weekend

The WWE Golden Championship is one of the Stamford-based company's most ingenious marketing ploys in recent years. The special replica title, which bears a striking resemblance to Roman Reigns and IYO SKY's championships, was bestowed upon Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg by Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair to kick off promotions for WrestleMania 39.

It was then spotted with multiple celebrities and personalities like Vanessa Hudgens and Hasbullah before The Doggfather recovered it in time for WrestleMania in Hollywood. It has since been occasionally spotted in the public eye and recently made an appearance over Superbowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas, where many famous actors, singers, and sportsmen witnessed the big game.

Here are all the 20+ celebrities spotted with the iconic replica belt over Superbowl LVIII weekend as WWE gears up for the 40th edition of WrestleMania:

Iconic magician Teller of the Penn & Teller fame, actor Miles Teller, Public Enemy DJ and rapper Flava Flav and actor Jaleel White, legendary NFL Quarterback Drew Brees, NSYNC's Joey Fatone, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie McDevitt, at the NFL Honors Award show.

Pop Icon Justin Bieber.

Reality TV megastar Khloe Kardashian.

Award-winning rapper French Montana, World-renowned DJ and music producer Diplo, The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev, and Grammy-nominated Country Music artist Jelly Roll.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo and comedians Sebastian Maniscalco and JB Smoove.

Multiple award-winning rappers Quavo and T-Pain, Comedian Tiffany Haddish, and Social Media personality, businessman, and actor Josh Richards.

EDM duo The Chainsmokers also got in on the action.

As did the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

On which celebrity's shoulders will the WWE Golden Title show up next? Will Snoop Dogg be able to retrieve it in time for WrestleMania XL? Will the legendary rapper be at The Show of Shows? Only time will tell.

WWE released a special championship to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Superbowl win

After the Kansas City Chiefs won their second Superbowl in a row and fourth overall, WWE was quick to congratulate them with a replica title. Bearing the same design as the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and custom Chiefs side plates, it was spotted with star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Another special congratulatory championship for fans was later released on WWE Shop in partnership with the National Football League.

This is the latest in the Stamford-based company's ongoing efforts to achieve greater mainstream coverage. Going by the increasing number of notable personalities that have been spotted at the promotion's shows or donning its merchandise, it seems to be working.

