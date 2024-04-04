Renee Paquette, Tiffany Stratton, and other WWE Superstars react to Charlotte Flair's recent post amid her absence

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has recently uploaded a few pictures of herself amid her absence from the company.

The Queen was last seen giving tough competition to Damage CTRL alongside her stablemates, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi at the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. Eventually, on December 8, 2023, Flair was severely injured during her bout against Asuka, which resulted in a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Ever since, The Queen has not been seen inside the squared circle, and has been asked to get rest for at least nine months.

Amid her recovery, Flair has taken to her social media handle to upload a few pictures ahead of her birthday. Several superstars from the company, and even former stars from WWE have come up with comments in response to the absent superstar.

You can check out some comments below:

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch opened up about her relationship with Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently opened up about her relationship with Charlotte Flair.

While speaking in an interview on TMZ, The Man stated how The Queen has contributed to her overall journey in wrestling, from being best friends, to being enemies and eventually a fallout.

She also mentioned how both of them have hurt each other in the past years, and how Flair played a big role from the very beginning of her career.

"She's [Charlotte] been a huge part of my journey in every capacity and such an important part as best friends then as enemies and a fallout. I talk about that from my perspective. Also, the undercurrent of all of it is love, right? Because it's always the people that you love the most that maybe hurt you the most and I know I've hurt her, and it's been reciprocal. I think when you can come back from all of that, that's a special thing," said Lynch.

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Flair once she returns to the ring.

