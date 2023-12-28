"Retire him King", "Book it Triple H" - Fans would "love to see" 2-time WWE champion defeat Goldberg in his final match

Goldberg recently made some big revelations about his deal with WWE for putting Roman Reigns over. To fulfill his quest for a retirement match, a two-time WWE champion has offered to fight the veteran to send him off.

Goldberg became one of the most dominant men in sports entertainment thanks to an insane winning streak. While Da Man had limited wrestling moves, he turned things in his favor with his strength and character.

The legendary superstar competed in his last match against Roman Reigns in February 2022. He unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg’s last WWE match ended up in a loss for the veteran. He has been searching for a retirement match ever since, and former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champion Ivar recently offered to fight him.

Ivar wrote on Twitter that he would happily face Da Man in a retirement match. His comments sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, with many demanding Triple H to book the contest.

Ivar’s tag team partner Erik is out with an injury. That hasn’t stopped The Viking Raiders member from appearing with Valhalla to compete in a few singles matches. He was recently on the losing end in a rivalry against Bronson Reed.

Goldberg recently spoke about his deal with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Many see Roman Reigns as the blue-eyed boy in WWE, thanks to Vince McMahon's machinations over the years. The former Chairman brought back Goldberg for a match against Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

The former WWE champion failed to defeat the Universal Champion in February 2022. He recently spoke about the deal he had with Vince to put Roman Reigns over during a talk with Steven & Captain Evil.

"Vince is like Dana White. He's the big boss and he makes everything happen, and in all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row, and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked," Goldberg said.

However, he never got his promised retirement match. The WWE legend seems to be bitter at the way things turned out between him and Vince’s company. Hopefully, Triple H will give him the retirement match he deserves.

