"RETIRE," "Triple H, do not answer that phone call next month" - WWE fans desperately want company not to re-sign legend

A WWE legend may be available to sign next month, and fans are pleading with him to retire while others are begging Triple H not to re-sign him.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Matt Hardy's contract with AEW is set to expire this month. Previously, Jeff Hardy's contract had been set to match the same length as Matt's, but thanks to his time away from the ring and injury, that seems no longer be the case.

The Hardy Brothers are legends for their contribution to the tag team division and have wrestled often in 2023, although they've both been limited in TV time.

After his contract expires, Matt Hardy would be free to return to WWE. However, fans have begged CCO Triple H not to sign him back to the company. The star has not been in the best shape of his life in recent years, according to fans, who called him washed and felt it was time for him to retire.

They made this clear in response to the report that his contract with AEW was ending. Some of these reactions can be seen below.

It remains to be seen if Hardy's contract is renewed with AEW first. There's no indication that he'll go to WWE, but fans are against it and have let everyone know the same.

Matt Hardy has always felt Triple H is more in tune with wrestling fans than former WWE chairman Vince McMahon

Speaking on an episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy said that he felt that Triple H running WWE was a positive as he was more in tune with wrestling than the former chairman.

“Another huge positive to Triple H running WWE now, Vince, it is what it is, but his views and his mindset about pro wrestling, were a little bit antiquated," Matt Hardy said. "That's no slant on him, I’m not trash talking him. It's just because he's an older guy. I mean, as we get older, it is definitely much harder to keep up with what is new and what is trendy and have your finger on the pulse of pro wrestling."

It remains to be seen if Matt ends up in WWE again.

