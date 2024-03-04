"Retired for 21 years," "Coming back for WrestleMania" -WWE fans stunned by former champion beating The Bloodline

The WWE Universe on Twitter recently reacted to a former champion beating The Bloodline outside the ring. The name in question is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The 59-year-old had one of the most legendary careers in World Wrestling Entertainment's history. Steve Austin started his career in the Stamford-based promotion in 1995 and immediately became a household name in the Attitude Era.

After winning several titles and feuding with some of the biggest names in the company, the legend decided to retire. The Texas Rattlesnake's last match came against The Rock at WrestleMania 19. However, Steve Austin returned for a one-off match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated KO after hitting the Stunner.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle recently posted names of WWE Superstars in the top 10 t-shirt merchandise sales list as of March 3, 2024. Surprisingly, Stone Cold Steve Austin topped the list ahead of several top names on the current roster, including Bloodline's The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The Texas Rattlesnake didn't beat The Bloodline inside the squared circle, but he defeated them in terms of t-shirt sales.

You can check out the complete list in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This post caught many fans' attention, and they started sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One Twitter user was stunned to see Steve Austin at number one as he has been "retired" for years.

Expand Tweet

One fan believed Stone Cold Steve Austin will return at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

A Twitter user was amazed to see The Texas Rattlesnake still at the top.

Expand Tweet

A fan speculated that Stone Cold Steve Austin being number one on the list was a huge tease for his return at WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

Some more fans were amazed to see Steve Austin topping the list over the current roster's biggest names.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matt Camp wants to see WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes to bring Stone Cold Steve Austin in his storyline against The Bloodline

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, former WWE's The Bump host Matt Camp said he wanted Cody Rhodes to combine forces with Stone Cold Steve Austin in his feud against The Bloodline,

He also speculated that The Texas Rattlesnake might have influenced The American Nightmare's decision to reclaim his spot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

"Give me that. Give me the interim, between Alabama and Las Vegas, that Cody talked to Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Stone Cold said, 'Kid, do not step aside. You earned this. You won the Royal Rumble. This is for your dad. This is why you got into this business. This is your story. This is the family's story. I'll be d*mned if I'm gonna watch The Rock take your spot. Don't let that happen,'" Matt Camp said.

Many fans want to see Steve Austin go face-to-face with The Rock at WWE WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if The Texas Rattlesnake returns to face The Great One.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin come face-to-face with The Rock at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes