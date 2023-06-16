"Retirement would be great"- WWE Universe reacts to former champion teasing character change after recent humiliating loss

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after Natalya teased a character change following her heartbreaking loss to Rhea Ripley at WWE Night of Champions.

The Queen of Harts challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE's latest premium live event. However, her hopes of winning the title on her birthday came crashing down as she was defeated by The Nightmare in a little over a minute.

She was also defeated by Zoey Stark in under five minutes in the Money in the Bank qualifying match following which she teased a character change on this week's RAW. The BOAT reiterated the same in a tweet, stating that she hasn't been the same since Night of Champions.

"I haven't been the same since Night of Champions. I've beaten myself up worse than any one else could ever beat me. I wish I knew how to turn it all around," Natalya wrote.

Natalya's words caught the attention of the wrestling world as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential character change. Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

T0X1CN1TR0 @LukeMeloche @WrestlingWCC It's pretty over for the veterans in WWE.. they have just become jobbers or move to Nxt.. @WrestlingWCC It's pretty over for the veterans in WWE.. they have just become jobbers or move to Nxt..

Vince Russo commented on WWE's booking of Natalya

Despite being a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over 16 years, Natalya has had just three championship reigns in WWE. The 41-year-old has been treading water for the last few years and has been a victim of inconsistent booking. Her last singles victory on TV programming came way back in May 2022 when she defeated Cora Jade on NXT. She has lost eight one-on-one contests since then.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo commented on Natalya's booking, stating that the company is likely taking advantage of her nice nature:

"I've never met Natalya. But I've worked with the rest of her family. Never met her. Bro, I think she's probably one of those people that are too nice for the business. In other words, I think she gets taken advantage of. You know the old, 'Oh, it's Natalya, she'll be okay.' That's the impression I have." [42:51 - 43:20]

The Queen of Harts holds multiple Guinness World Records including most wins by a female WWE wrestler. However, she has been treated like an afterthought over the last few years, which has left her fans disappointed. However, things could change in the coming time with the RAW star teasing a character change.

Poll : 0 votes