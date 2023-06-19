"Retirement," "He has passed his prime" - Fans are against 36-year-old star challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

Fans are not too excited about the prospect of seeing Jinder Mahal challenge either WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Mahal and his Indus Sher stablemates, Veer Mahaan and Sanga, were drafted to the RAW brand in the 2023 Draft. Since then, Veer and Sanga have picked up some dominant wins against enhancement talents. On the other hand, Jinder Mahal has stayed away from the ring, serving as the mouthpiece of the faction.

The former WWE Champion worked a few matches in NXT early this year, including one against then-NXT Champion Bron Breakker. However, in the last three months, Mahal hasn't wrestled even once.

WWE India has teased his in-ring return with a recent post, where they quizzed fans if Mahal should challenge Gunther for the IC Title or Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title.

The majority of the comments, however, were not in favor of Mahal challenging either of the champions. Many users believe Jinder Mahal is just not at the level at which he could challenge for the gold.

Rahul V Krishnan @aaar_veee_kaay @WWEIndia @WWERollins @Gunther_AUT @JinderMahal Neither. He should pick up some wins and get some momentum before getting another title shot. His WWE championship run was one of the worst reigns ever mainly because of the booking. @WWEIndia @WWERollins @Gunther_AUT @JinderMahal Neither. He should pick up some wins and get some momentum before getting another title shot. His WWE championship run was one of the worst reigns ever mainly because of the booking.

Sanchu @san_biss @WWEIndia @WWERollins @Gunther_AUT @JinderMahal I can't take this seriously now the way WWE has made Jinder Mahal a joke I think he doesn't even deserve to fight for these prizes. It may sound rude but that's true. @WWEIndia @WWERollins @Gunther_AUT @JinderMahal I can't take this seriously now the way WWE has made Jinder Mahal a joke I think he doesn't even deserve to fight for these prizes. It may sound rude but that's true.

Konnan wants Jinder Mahal vs. Seth Rollins in WWE

A recent report indicated that WWE was planning to host an event in India in September this year.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that a Punjabi Prison match between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal for the former's World Heavyweight Championship was not a "bad idea."

"I would say that, that is not, but let me just say this, but that would not be a bad idea to have a Punjabi [Prison] match whatever in India," Konnan commented.

Only a handful of Punjabi Prison matches have been promoted so far, with the last one going down at Battleground 2017, where Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton.

Do you see Jinder Mahal answering Seth Rollins' open challenge on this week's RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

