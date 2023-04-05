Returning WWE Superstar has abrupt response to company’s birthday greeting

A superstar sent an interesting response to WWE after the company wished her a happy birthday today on social media.

Chelsea Green returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and was eliminated almost immediately by Rhea Ripley. The 32-year-old was winless after returning to the company until she teamed up with Sonya Deville on the March 27th edition of RAW.

Green and Deville defeated Candice LeRae and Michin to earn a spot in the Women's Showcase Fatal 4-Way at WrestleMania. Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville won the match at WWE WrestleMania 39 after The Baddest Woman on the Planet made Shotzi tap out with an armbar in the middle of the ring.

WWE sent out a tweet earlier today wishing Chelsea a Happy Birthday. The 32-year-old reacted by wondering what everyone got her as a gift.

"What are you getting me for my birthday?" tweeted Chelsea Green.

The WWE Universe reacts to Chelsea Green's birthday

WWE fans took to Twitter and had a bunch of great gift ideas for Chelsea on her 32nd birthday.

Green and Adam Pearce have been in a war of words since her return in January. Green has consistently annoyed Pearce on social media and during backstage segments on RAW and SmackDown.

Sonya Deville also used to have issues with Pearce when she was an authority figure, so Adam may be in for some tough weeks ahead if the duo remains a tag team moving forward.

Many fans suggested that Chelsea be gifted more time to speak with Adam Pearce about her issues with his leadership. Another fan noted that perhaps a GPS would be a good gift as Chelsea recently had some travel issues trying to get to an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Michael @HellcatPerez @ImChelseaGreen Wouldn’t it be great if they gave you a promotion to being @ScrapDaddyAP new assistant for your birthday? @ImChelseaGreen Wouldn’t it be great if they gave you a promotion to being @ScrapDaddyAP new assistant for your birthday?

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL last night on RAW to become the #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see if Green and Deville get a shot at Lita and Becky Lynch for the titles down the line.

