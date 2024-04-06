Returning WWE Superstar sends bold message ahead of SmackDown

A returning WWE star has delivered a six-word message ahead of his return tonight on SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand is the final show before WrestleMania XL this weekend.

Omos will be in action tonight on SmackDown at the Wells Fargo Center. The big man has not competed in a televised match since his appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. The Nigerian Giant will be in action on tonight's episode of SmackDown in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Bobby Lashley won the match last year on the SmackDown before WrestleMania.

WWE's official Instagram account shared a video of Omos arriving at SmackDown tonight. The returning star looked confident and wished the rest of the competitors in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal luck as seen in the video below.

"Good luck to the competitors tonight," he said.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock could cost Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that The Rock could play a pivotal role in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January and will be squaring off against Roman Reigns for the title during Night Two of The Show of Shows. Rhodes battled The Tribal Chief in the main event of last year's WrestleMania as well, but came up short following interference from The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that The Rock could potentially use his position of power in the company to cost The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL.

"The Rock comes in, CEO of the company, millions of shares, and basically says WrestleMania is going to be the Rock vs Roman, and that's the way they set it up. But then, the Cody Crybabies. You can't see the Rock saying, 'You know what, F it, F it. Give the match to the crybabies, give them Cody and Roman, give it to them and you know what? He loses?' You can't see... Bro, I am telling you, man," said Russo. [24:37 - 25:20]

You can check out the video below:

Omos is likely the heavy favorite in tonight's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar wins the trophy later tonight on SmackDown.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you think Omos will win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion