Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest, and many other wrestling names react to former WWE champion's deeply personal update

Over the past few weeks, former WWE Divas Champion Maryse has shared many personal updates after it was revealed that she was diagnosed with pre-cancer.

Maryse has since undergone surgery to remove her ovaries, uterus, tubes, cervix, and omentum, which has led to doctors informing her that she is now all clear.

Maryse recently took to Instagram, where she confirmed that she was diagnosed with Primary Peritoneal Serous Borderline Tumors, which is considered to be a rare condition. The WWE Universe has sent their love to Maryse following the update, and many superstars have also commented to make sure the former champion knows that she has support.

The likes of Nikki Cross, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton's wife Kim Orton, Megan Morant, Katana Chance, and several others have sent messages, while Natalya, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, R-Truth, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and numerous others have liked the post.

Several current and former WWE Superstars have sent their love

The 41-year-old star shared the news about her condition last month, and there has since been an outpouring of love from all of her fans and friends in the wrestling world. Maryse and her husband, The Miz, have two children together, and she was able to announce that she was expecting both of her children on TV.

Maryse hasn't wrestled since the Royal Rumble PLE back in 2022 when she teamed up with her husband to take on Beth Phoenix and Edge.

Maryse's recent stints in WWE

Maryse was in WWE for several years following her debut as part of the Diva Search before marrying The Miz. Her marriage has allowed her to remain associated with the company for several years.

The former two-time Divas Champion has also returned several times and was even able to team with her husband at WrestleMania when they took on Nikki Bella and John Cena in a losing effort.

Maryse officially left the company back in 2011 but has been able to return and align with her husband on numerous occasions since. Apart from the ring, she also has a hit reality TV show with her husband called "Miz & Mrs"

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their well wishes to Maryse and hopes that she is back on her feet soon.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE