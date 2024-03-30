"Rey Mysterio is in danger," "SmackDown after WrestleMania XL" - WWE fans react to popular star's possible heel turn

Rey Mysterio has often unintentionally made enemies in the WWE, and it looks like another star could potentially turn on The Master of 619. Fans recently reacted to a segment from Friday Night SmackDown and believe that Carlito could turn on the star and the stable.

The Hall of Famer became the leader of the Latino World Order when he revived it alongside Legado Del Fantasma during a feud with Dominik Mysterio at last year's WrestleMania. However, The Master of 619 accidentally created an enemy when Santos Escobar turned on him and left the faction.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Rey Mysterio challenged Santos Escobar to a match at WrestleMania XL. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma accepted the challenge and paired up with Dominik Mysterio. Later, Mysterio revealed Dragon Lee as his partner, as the young star joined the faction.

The WWE Universe reacted to the segment and noted that Carlito wasn't too happy about the decision to be left out of the event. Many believe that The Caribbean Cool will turn on the star and leave the Latino World Order due to Rey Mysterio's decision.

It's speculation from the universe at this point. However, continuity and background activities have often played into the ongoing storylines under Triple H's regime. It will be interesting to see what Carlito does next, heading into WrestleMania XL.

WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has given decades to the industry as an active performer across the globe after starting at a young age. However, WWE became his home for years to come after the demise of WCW.

After a few years of working at the Stamford-based promotion, The Master of 619 received a massive push on the roster by the end of 2005. The luchador finally captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 23 by defeating Kurt Angle and Randy Orton.

Unfortunately, he lost the title due to Chavo Guerrero when he faced King Booker. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked highly of his former foe and named their match one of the best matches of his career in the company.

It will be interesting to see if Mysterio and Lee can secure a win against Escobar and Dom Dom at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on Carlito? Sound off!

