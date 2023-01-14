"Rhea looks more into it" - Twitter goes wild after female WWE star uses Rhea Ripley's unique pinning technique on Liv Morgan

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan was in singles action against Raquel Rodriguez.

The match was set up after Morgan slapped the former NXT Women's Champion in a backstage segment. Unfortunately, for the 28-year-old, she was unable to secure the win, as Raquel pinned her opponent using Rhea Ripley's unique pinning combination.

In reaction to the pinfall, the WWE Universe on social media went wild. Fans were quick to compare Ripley and Rodriguez's pinning combinations, with the majority preferring The Eradicator over her fellow WWE star.

Check out the reactions from the WWE Universe below:

Antione Hambright @antrite064 @SKWrestling_ I like Requel's positioning better she's more stretched out yeah i said it lol @SKWrestling_ I like Requel's positioning better she's more stretched out yeah i said it lol

Ivan Barrera @IBBangin69 @SKWrestling_ I'll have to ask them both to do it to me so I can judge fairly. @SKWrestling_ I'll have to ask them both to do it to me so I can judge fairly.

BruceTheEntertainer @BruceE4L ‍ but I did notice Raquel did that 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @SKWrestling_ Always Rheabut I did notice Raquel did that🤣🤣🤣🤣 @SKWrestling_ Always Rhea 😮‍💨😂 but I did notice Raquel did that 👀🤣🤣🤣🤣

RabbidKnight @kn1ghtglow @SKWrestling_ Rhea the only one who can do this pin justice @SKWrestling_ Rhea the only one who can do this pin justice

Ripley's unique pinfall combination went viral when she initially used it during one of her matches. She was also seen using the same technique in a more recent outing against NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

The 26-year-old star is currently a member of The Judgment Day. Heading into the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, she is considered one of the favorites to win the Women's Rumble.

Liv Morgan recently sent a message to Summer Rae

Liv Morgan was recently seen training alongside former WWE star Summer Rae. The 39-year-old hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since her brief appearance at the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2022.

Morgan and Rae were seen running the ropes together. Taking to her Instagram story, the former SmackDown Women's Champion praised the veteran with a short message.

"I love u!!!!! U killed this," wrote Morgan.

During her Royal Rumble appearance last year, Summer Rae went after Natalya, whom she previously taunted during an appearance on SmackDown. It now remains to be seen if Rae is planning another potential return ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan has already announced her entry into this year's Royal Rumble Match. She remains a fan favorite to win the match and challenge for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

