Rhea Ripley does it again! WWE star & IYO SKY both stinkface real-life Bloodline member [VIDEO]

Rhea Ripley paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi once again on Saturday at a WWE Live Event. Ripley and IYO SKY both used the Stinkface on a real-life Bloodline member, which has since gone viral on social media.
While the number of live events has been reduced since TKO took over, WWE held a SuperShow in Corpus Christi, Texas. The opening match was Mami teaming up with The Genius of the Sky to take on Nia Jax and reigning Women's World Champion, Naomi.
During the match, SKY used a drop toehold on Jax, who went face-first into the middle turnbuckle. It set up the former WWE Women's Champion for the stinkface, with Rhea Ripley demanding to be tagged in immediately.
Ripley performed the maneuver as the crowd inside American Bank Center Arena cheered. The fans weren't satisfied, so Ripley tagged in IYO SKY, who also did the stinkface while doing her signature taunt.
Check out the video of the stinkfaces on Nia Jax via Matt Kempke on YouTube:
It will be interesting to see if WWE will capitalize on the virality of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY doing the stinkface. The company famously uploaded Ripley's stinkface on Nia Jax last year despite it not being a televised match.
As of this writing, the video has 230,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments on YouTube alone.
Rhea Ripley comments on viral stinkface spot with Nia Jax
Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet last month, Rhea Ripley was asked about the stinkface spot with Nia Jax at a live event in March 2024. Ripley explained that it wasn't her idea to do the stinkface, with Jax volunteering to be the sacrificial lamb.
"I knew it was gonna be big, but that sh*t exploded. It wasn’t even my idea. It was Nia’s idea. She's like, 'Yeah. And then you stinkface me.' I'm like, 'Ok, if you want.' But then, before all of that, I was like, I think I should do like the Rikishi pull them up, just do the little dance beforehand. I was like, 'I'm not gonna get it spot on, so I'm just gonna do my own thing.' But I'll do the whole gimmick, and yeah, it still pops up on my Twitter [X], it's wild. I got so much publicity off that," Ripley said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]
It will be interesting to know whose idea it was to do the double stinkface spot this time around.
