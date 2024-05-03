Rhea Ripley agrees with claim that 49-year-old WWE star is an a**hole

Rhea Ripley wholeheartedly agrees with the claim that a top WWE name is an a**hole.

The Nightmare feuded with Rey Mysterio back in 2022 and succeeded in bringing his son Dominik to the dark side with her. The duo went on to terrorize the Mysterio family on multiple occasions. Dominik and Rhea still take occasional shots at the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE recently shared a video listing the stars who have betrayed Rey Mysterio. The list includes Eddie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, Vickie Guerrero, Batista, Dominik, Santos Escobar, and Carlito. Dominik responded to the list and called his father an a**hole. Rhea Ripley noticed the GIF soon after and reposted it, making it clear that she agreed with Dirty Dom's assessment of his father.

Rhea Ripley once named Rey Mysterio as her dream opponent

Ripley is one of the toughest female stars in WWE today. She has previously expressed her desire to wrestle the promotion's top male stars.

While chatting with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Ripley named Rey Mysterio as her dream opponent:

“I got a lot of male dream opponents. Obviously I would love to beat some sense into Dom’s deadbeat father. I think me versus Rey Mysterio would be absolutely amazing, and I would put him in his place. Then there’s also Edge. I would love to face Edge. He was the leader of The Judgment Day at one point, and Mami don’t like getting bosses around by anyone. I don’t like feeling like I have someone in charge, and that’s why The Judgment Day works so well now." [H/T Fightful]

Rhea Ripley is currently out of action due to a real-life injury she suffered at the hands of her arch-rival, Liv Morgan. Her fans are patiently waiting for her to make a big return to WWE TV and reclaim her title.

Do you agree with Dominik's opinion of Rey Mysterio?

