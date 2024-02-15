Rhea Ripley appears to target current WWE Champion

Rhea Ripley seemingly targeted a current WWE Champion today on social media. The Judgment Day member is set to defend her Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 24.

The Eradicator won last year's Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. She is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber later this month. The winner of the Women's Chamber match will earn a Women's World Championship bout at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Ripley recently disclosed that she is always up for a challenge and would not be opposed to battling male WWE Superstars for championships. She took to X today to repost a tweet from the account "WrestlingWorldCC" from June 2023. The post states that Seth Rollins wants to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against all members of The Judgment Day, including Ripley.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about WWE RAW star

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's bizarre romance has captivated the WWE Universe, and the 27-year-old has revealed her favorite thing about her stablemate.

In a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley was asked to name her favorite thing about Dirty Dom. She claimed that Mysterio has always supported her, and they have come a long way in their relationship.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

You can check out the full video with Ripley below:

Nia Jax defeated Becky Lynch cleanly on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW earlier this year and is heading into her Women's World Championship match at Elimination Chamber with a ton of momentum. It will be fascinating to see if Ripley can extend her impressive title reign by defeating The Irresistible Force at the premium live event later this month.

Have you enjoyed Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE