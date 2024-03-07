Rhea Ripley breaks character and sends a motivational message to the WWE Universe 

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to send out a motivational message, encouraging the WWE Universe to stay humble and determined.

The Eradicator is the current Women's World Champion and a member of The Judgment Day. Although she's a heel, she's still popular with the fans and gets cheered whenever she shows up on TV. She recently headlined the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in her native country of Australia, where she defeated Nia Jax and retained her title.

Rhea Ripley broke character on X by sending a positive message to the fans, encouraging everyone to stay humble and shine brighter, although some people don't want to see others succeed.

"Some people hate to see others succeed. All you can do is stay determined, stay humble, stay on track and continue to shine brighter than they ever could with their b*m *ss attitudes," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley on her upcoming match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship.

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Rhea stated she and Becky Lynch will put on a good performance.

"So I feel like going into WrestleMania 40, the whole main thing is the story and the build-up, to build this match so it can be even bigger than what we expect. Yes, I want to have a fantastic match, and I feel like putting Becky and I in there would make such a perfect combination for a fantastic match," said Ripley.

It'll be interesting to see whether The Eradicator remains champion at WrestleMania 40 after defending her title against The Man.

