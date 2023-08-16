Rhea Ripley breaks silence with curse-laden message after major announcement on WWE show

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently sent a strong message following a major announcement on WWE NXT.

The Judgment Day duo of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have had some issues with Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee, respectively, in recent weeks. Dirty Dom successfully retained his NXT North American Championship against Lee last week. After the match, Ripley confronted Rey Mysterio, who was furious with how the match ended controversially. Valkyria then came out and attacked Ripley before the latter managed to escape.

Ripley was furious at Valkyria as she felt she had only helped the latter all this time. On the latest episode of NXT, Ripley (along with Dominik Mysterio) challenged Valkyria and Lee to a mixed-tag match at NXT: Heatwave. The match was soon made official. Following the announcement, Ripley has warned the duo of a beatdown next week via Twitter.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams comes out on top. NXT Heatwave is set to take place on August 22 as a special televised show on the USA network.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has more wins than any other superstar in 2023

Dominik Mysterio has had an amazing year as part of Judgment Day. The current NXT North American Champion has 22 wins (across WWE televised shows) in the calendar year so far.

Arguably the most hated man in WWE right now, Dirty Dom has secured so many wins courtesy of his appearances on Monday Night RAW and NXT.

As of last week, Dominik led the chart for most wins with 21. Following him were the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and fellow stablemate Damian Priest with 20 and 19 wins, respectively.

Rollins managed to equalize the winning tally on RAW last week when he (along with Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura) defeated Judgment Day in a three-on-three tag match. However, Mysterio regained the lead after defeating Dragon Lee the next day on NXT to make it 22 wins for the Mexican.

It will be interesting to see if he manages to hold on to this record till the end of the year.

Will Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee overcome the Judgment Day duo? Let us know in the comments.

