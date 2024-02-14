Rhea Ripley called "bum a** MFer" by fellow WWE star during hilarious exchange

Rhea Ripley had a hilarious exchange with a fellow WWE Superstar on social media.

Ripley and Zelina Vega are quite close in real life. The two stars faced off in a SmackDown Women's Championship match at the Backlash Premium Live Event last year in Puerto Rico.

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega recently had an amusing exchange on Instagram. It started with Mami 'praising' Zelina by commenting that she hated her and her "stupid abs." In response, Vega wrote that she hated Rhea's "big a**" and her "stupid pretty face." She also jokingly called Ripley a "bum a** MFer." Check out the exchange between the two superstars HERE.

Vega later took to X/Twitter to take another friendly jibe at Ripley, as well as Bayley.

Check out Zelina's tweet below:

What the future has in store for Zelina and Rhea remains to be seen.

Rhea Ripley talked about the reception that Zelina Vega received in Puerto Rico

At WWE Backlash, Rhea Ripley received a loud ovation, but the fans instantly turned on her the moment Zelina Vega came out for the match. Vega was in tears as the capacity crowd gave her a loud ovation that night.

During an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Rhea Ripley said the following about the crowd's reaction to Vega's presence at the event:

“So when I went out there first, and I got the ‘Mami’ chants, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’ll see what happens.’ Once her music hit, the crowd just like turned on me, instantly. And I had to sort of talk to myself, and I was like, ‘Yo, they are so hot for her right now.’ I could only imagine the emotions that she’s feeling right now. And then seeing her walk out with the flag, go to her family, hug them, get in the ring and then get so emotional live on camera when I know that she’s not a very emotional-showing person." [H/T 411Mania]

It has been about nine months since Ripley defeated Zelina to retain her then-SmackDown Women's Championship. She is still the Women's World Champion all these months later and is scheduled to defend her title against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

