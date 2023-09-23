Rhea Ripley calls male WWE Superstar a "su*ker"

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a message to WWE NXT star Duke Hudson.

This past week on NXT TV, Hudson defeated Joe Coffey in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. This led to a Triple Threat Match between Hudson, Coffey, and Nathan Frazer to decide the winner of Group B. Coffey won the match.

The Eradicator has recently been absent from WWE television. However, she has been keeping tabs on both RAW and NXT. Taking to Twitter, she taunted fellow Australian Hudson with a two-word message.

"Hahahaha!!! Su*ker!" wrote Ripley,

While Rhea Ripley is one of the top WWE stars, Duke Hudson could also find himself on the receiving end of a major push ahead of the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The show will mark the promotion's return to Australia for the first time in years.

Vince Russo wasn't happy with Rhea Ripley's absence from RAW

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez were absent from Monday Night RAW, a week after Nia Jax's return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that superstars in the past wore neck braces and never missed WWE shows. He said:

"It's such a huge problem. Every time somebody gets a boo-boo, they're off TV. It never used to be that way," Russo said. "Unless it was a serious, serious, serious, hospital stay situation, they guys were on TV when they got hurt. You just wrote around the injury. This is such a mess, bro."

Russo added:

"People are dropping like flies. I know if it's because they don't know how to work or what. But every week, somebody is dropping like flies, and then they just disappear. They just disappear off the show. Then we gotta bring them back, and we gotta restart them. And guess what, they get hurt again."

Rodriguez was unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone Ripley for the Women's World Championship following an interference from Nia Jax. The latter could be next in line to challenge Ripley for the title.

