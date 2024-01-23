Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and others react to historic WWE announcement

Several superstars, including Cody Rhodes Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair, reacted to the historic WWE announcement on Twitter/X.

Earlier today, it was announced that the Stamford-based promotion has landed a deal with Netflix which will see RAW air on the global streaming platform 2025 onwards. The deal is reported to of 10 years but Netflix has the option to opt out after 5 years or extend for another decade. The value of the deal over 10 years would be "in excess of $5 billion," as noted in a filing from TKO.

With the landscape of WWE set to change forever, top stars from the company were quick to comment on the deal. Notable names such as Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Triple H shared their thoughts on the historic announcement.

Embedded below are a few of the posts:

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley are the two leading stars of their respective division. The duo will also feature on the cover of WWE 2K24. While the American Nightmare will be the face of the standard edition, Mami, along with Bianca Belair, will be on the cover of the deluxe edition of the game.

WWE had another huge announcement on Tuesday

The deal with Netflix was not the only huge WWE announcement for the day as earlier today, it was revealed that The Rock will be joining the TKO's board of directors.

The Brahma Bull sent an emotional message after becoming a board member of the company.

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come,” Johnson said in a statement. “Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game-changing." [H/T Variety]

The Rock also talked about facing Roman Reigns after teasing a showdown with the Head of the Table upon his return to WWE on RAW: Day 1. The duo could collide at WrestleMania 40 which may end up becoming the greatest WrestleMania of all time.

