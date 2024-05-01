Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Natalya, and many other WWE Superstars react to JD McDonagh's rare private post

JD McDonagh made headlines following WWE RAW this week after he unveiled the scars after Logan Paul accidentally punched his face.

McDonagh was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was hit by the United States Champion while he was wearing three Super Bowl rings. The bruising on his face was then unveiled backstage before he was forced to wrestle RAW's main event despite his injuries.

Following the show, McDonagh has shared a rare personal update to seemingly thank his partner for all of her support. This has led to some interesting reactions from WWE Superstars including Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

Blair Davenport, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Indi Hartwell, Dragon Lee, and NXT General Manager Ava have also liked the post.

Given that he works as a heel on RAW, McDonagh attempts to keep his personal life as private as possible, so it's rare for him to share an image of his partner and blur the lines between fact and fiction.

JD McDonagh could be kicked out of Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's recent injury has led to The Judgment Day having some issues with one another on RAW in recent weeks. Damian Priest made it clear that the team needs him more than he needs them last week which was seemingly aimed at McDonagh.

This week the group once again came up short in the main event, but this time it was Finn Balor who was pinned by Jey Uso. It's currently unclear if The Judgment Day will be on hand to help Damian Priest as he looks to defend his World Championship against Jey.

Given their recent issues, Priest may decide that he wants to try his luck against Uso on his own.

