Rhea Ripley has an emotional reaction to Dominik Mysterio's request to her on social media 

Rhea Ripley had an emotional reaction to Dominik Mysterio's heartfelt post on social media.

The Eradicator was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW due to an injury she sustained last week. She was attacked by Liv Morgan backstage, injuring her shoulder. Mami vacated her title on the red brand and revealed that she would be out of action for several months. It was later announced that a new Women's World Champion will be crowned next week.

Dominik Mysterio recently took to X to share a photo of him and Rhea Ripley. He sent her a message telling her to return soon as it was not the same without her.

Rhea told him she'd be back before he knew it. Her tweet included a face holding back tears emoji and a purple heart showing her emotions.

"I’ll be back before you know it!" she wrote.

A screenshot of Mami's response to Dirty Dom

It'll be interesting to see how The Judgment Day functions for the next few months without The Nightmare.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says Liv Morgan should've attacked Rhea Ripley with a chair on RAW

Liv Morgan was sidelined with an injury for several months last year after The Judgment Day member attacked her.

After she returned, she vowed to get revenge on her former tag team partner. She got retribution by injuring Rhea Ripley last week.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Liv Morgan should've attacked Ripley with a chair to get more heat on herself.

"Bro, you know the gimmick? Put the other shoulder in the folding chair and come off the top rope. You want to put heat on her, put heat on her. This is what I don’t understand about Triple H, Michael Hayes, Paul Heyman, and all these people who know everything about wrestling. We’re not gonna see Rhea Ripley for months and you want to get heat on Liv and you’re not gonna do it that way?" said Russo.

Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion ended after 380 days. The WWE Universe will undoubtedly be excited when she returns.

Who do you think will be the next Women's World Champion?

