Rhea Ripley explains missed detail from WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley confronted Nia Jax in the ring. The two teased a one-on-one program, perhaps in the not-too-distant future.

Elsewhere on the show, during a backstage segment, Ripley reminded Damian Priest why Drew McIntyre should not be made an enemy of The Judgment Day. The Archer of Infamy hit back by claiming the same sentiment is applicable to Nia Jax.

The backstage segment featured smoke, similar to many of The Undertaker's in the past. When a fan sarcastically asked where the smoke was coming from, the Aussie had an amusing response for it.

"The crappy old a** TV," she retorted.

Rhea Ripley responds to a fan on X

The perfect time to cash in Money in the Bank contract, per WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash

RAW: Day 1 featured a World Heavyweight Championship main event match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. The former walked away with his title reign intact despite an MITB cash-in attempt by Damian Priest.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash suggested that the best time to cash in next would be at Elimination Chamber: Perth post the titular match:

"The Elimination Chamber, that doesn't qualify you for anything, does it? That's just whoever wins the Elimination Chamber. That's not a f***ing get out of jail free card, is it? That would be the perfect time to cash in Money in the Bank, after a grueling bloodbath Elimination Chamber."

The former WWE Champion took a dig at Priest this past Monday night while cutting a promo in the opening segment. Apparently, the latter came off looking stupid because he came out midway through the match instead of waiting until one of the two picked up the win and was gassed out. Ultimately, the Judgment Day star did not get to cash in.

