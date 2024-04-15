Rhea Ripley has hilarious reaction to potential new Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley has shared a hilarious reaction to a WWE Superstar potentially joining The Judgment Day. The Eradicator successfully defended her Women's World Championship during WrestleMania XL weekend.

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in February to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley, but she was defeated by The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania XL. Logan Paul also successfully defended his United States Championship at The Show of Shows and Dominik Mysterio hinted at him joining the heel faction today on social media.

"@LoganPaul how do you feel about black/purple? #Judgment Day", wrote Mysterio.

Ripley responded to Dirty Dom's offer to the United States Champion with a hilarious message on social media. She told Logan Paul to back off and shared an image of the popular YouTuber with an interesting hairstyle as seen in her post below.

"Back tf up @LoganPaul, I’m so serious. 👊🏼," she wrote.

WWE RAW star claims relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is complicated

RAW Tag Team Champion R-Truth recently discussed the bizarre romance between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day.

R-Truth returned from injury at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago and was convinced he was a part of The Judgment Day for several months. However, the group never accepted him and he has reunited with The Miz to form Awesome Truth. The unlikely duo captured the RAW Tag Team Championship during the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL last weekend.

Speaking with journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, R-Truth discussed the complicated relationship between Dirty Dom and Ripley. He noted that Ripley got the 26-year-old to betray his father, resulting in a very interesting relationship between the stablemates.

"It's complicated... I don't want to get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy, Bill. That's a big deal for him right?," said R-Truth. [From 04:22 onwards]

You can check out R-Truth's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley backstage during last week's edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how Ripley responds to Morgan's attack moving forward on the red brand.

