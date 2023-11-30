Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill and many other WWE Superstars react to AEW star's personal update

It appears to be a month filled with baby news, as WWE star Carmella recently welcomed her son Dimitri, and Tay Melo has now revealed that her daughter Luna has finally arrived.

Alexa Bliss is set to welcome the new addition to her family in the coming weeks as well as former WWE Superstar Billie Kay.

Tay Melo shared an update on Instagram revealing that Luna had arrived earlier today. A number of WWE Superstars including Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Cruz Del Toro, Indi Hartwell, Raquel Rodriguez, Joaquin Wilde, Angel Garza and Kairi Sane have all liked the update.

Natalya, Raquel, Indi, and Jade Cargill have all sent messages to congratulate the star on the newest addition to her family as well.

Melo has announced that her daughter will be called Luna Melo Guevara and also updated to reveal that she was exhausted but happy her daughter had finally arrived.

WWE Superstar Carmella also welcomed a baby earlier this month

Carmella welcomed her son Dimitri three weeks ago and has since happily shared updates on her postpartum with her fans.

Mella suffered a complication with her foot after having an epidural whilst giving birth and has recently revealed that she is struggling to restore the nerves in the side of her foot.

The star has recently updated several videos showing how she is working on her postpartum body and how she plans to get back into shape. That being said, she did make it clear that she wont be rushing back into the ring and wants to have as much time as possible with her son.

Alexa Bliss is expected to welcome her daughter who she has revealed will be called Hendrix in the coming weeks.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends out their congratulations to Tay Melo and fellow star Sammy Guevara.

