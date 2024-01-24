Rhea Ripley, Kim Orton and more names react to WWE Hall of Famer's rare personal update

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and several other performers reacted to a heartwarming social media update from a legendary wrestler.

The wrestler in question is WWE Hall of Famer: Beth Phoenix. Other major names who reacted to Beth's Instagram post include her husband, Adam "Edge" Copeland, Kim Orton, Maxxine Dupri, Thunder Rosa, Carmella, Renee Paquette, Britt Baker, Mia Yim, Natalya and Samantha Irvin, among others.

Check out her Instagram post and reactions below:

"It’s ok to feel pretty to fold laundry," wrote Beth Phoenix.

Celebrity reactions [Screengrab Credit: Instagram]

Beth Phoenix last wrestled for WWE in February 2023, alongside husband Edge, in a winning effort against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Bálor. Despite Ripley reiterating her desire to defend the Women's World Title against the Glamazon, Phoenix has kept away from the spotlight.

Beth Phoenix is an advocate for Rhea Ripley's continued push in WWE

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump last year, Beth Phoenix disclosed her role in Edge recruiting Rhea Ripley on-screen into The Judgment Day. According to the Glamazon, after sitting in the front row witnessing the match between Ripley and Asuka at WrestleMania 21, she wanted the Aussie to emerge as a top star.

Moreover, Phoenix stated that when her husband asked who among the female superstars on the roster should get the rub, she knew it had to be the Eradicator:

"Adam had talked to me on the female side of things, 'Who do you think of the female roster who could really benefit from having a bigger platform? Who needs it? Who has all of that talent but just hasn't had the opportunity to shine in a big way?'"

The Hall of Famer added that in the past, Ripley was in Charlotte Flair's shadow, but her main event rise has been nothing short of stellar. Phoenix praised Mami after their encounter at Elimination Chamber 2023:

"I'm pulling for Rhea Ripley," Phoenix said. "After our matchup, I feel like she's on the biggest roll of her life."

Rhea Ripley would go on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, and cut to 2024, she is set to enter The Show of Shows as the Women's World Champion. This year's Elimination Chamber emanates from Perth, West Australia, and the Aussie may be the biggest star going into the premium live event.

