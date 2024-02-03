Rhea Ripley makes major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley has made a major announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Alabama.

The Women's World Champion is a part of the Judgment Day faction on WWE RAW. She was not in action this past Saturday night at Royal Rumble 2024 but was shown multiple times backstage watching on as Damage CTRL's Bayley was the last woman standing in the match.

The Role Model appeared on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW but was quickly interrupted by Rhea Ripley. However, Nia Jax attacked the champion from behind and claimed that she would not be making it to WrestleMania 40 as the Women's World Champion.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Ripley took to social media to announce the official theme song for Elimination Chamber 2024 later this month in Australia. The Eradicator shared that Motionless in White's "We Become The Night" is the official theme song of Elimination Chamber this year.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley has "problems"

R-Truth returned from injury last November and believes that he has been a part of The Judgment Day since he was a child.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 52-year-old was asked to give his opinion on the Women's World Champion. R-Truth claimed that Rhea Ripley has a temper problem and will resort to biting people if she does not get her way.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular superstars on the entire roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the Australian star at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 later this month.

Would you like to see Jax vs. Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

