Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, and more stars react to popular WWE Superstar returning "home"

Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, and more stars have reacted to a popular WWE Superstar returning "home."

The Eradicator is in the middle of a dominant reign as Women's World Champion. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year at number one and managed to go the distance. She sent Liv Morgan flying over the top rope to win the match and then defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to become champion.

The 27-year-old successfully defended her title at two premium live events last month. She overcame the odds to emerge victorious in the Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel, then defeated Zoey Stark three weeks later at Survivor Series to retain the title.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai took to Instagram today to reveal that she has returned "home" to New Zealand and attached several photographs in her post.

"Home 🏡," she wrote.

Tegan Nox, Kayla Braxton, Cathy Kelley, and referee Jessika Carr have commented on Dakota Kai's post so far. Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, Candice LeRae, Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and more stars have liked the post, as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Dakota Kai's post on Instagram.

Former WWE writer claims Rhea Ripley is the main attraction on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has claimed that Rhea Ripley was the only big attraction on WWE RAW.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that there aren't too many stars on WWE television that would cause the casual fan to stop and watch the show. Russo claimed that the Women's World Champion is the only star on RAW that would get him to stop flicking through the channels.

"I always say, you take the remote, we're flicking through the remote. What would make us stop for at least a second? Okay, I would say probably because of appearance, Rhea Ripley. That's it... Not for me. Seth Rollins wouldn't make me stop and watch. Cody Rhodes would not make me stop and watch. The Judgment Day would not make me stop and watch. I mean, who else is there?" Vince Russo said. [16:21 - 16:58]

Rhea Ripley defeated Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW and was confronted by Ivy Nile after the bell. It will be fascinating to see how long The Eradicator can hold on to the Women's World Championship moving forward on the red brand.

