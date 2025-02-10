Rhea Ripley, Omos, Chelsea Green and others react to star's heartbreaking message after WWE release

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Rhea Ripley, Omos, and Chelsea Green, recently took to social media to react to Giovanni Vinci's emotional post. The former Imperium member sent a heartbreaking message after his release.

Giovanni Vinci signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, where he made a huge name by winning the NXT Tag Team Championship twice. For most of his career, Vinci was a part of Imperium alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther.

After being kicked out of the group last year, the Italian star was barely used on television. The 34-year-old recently took to Instagram to send a heartbreaking message after WWE announced his release. In his post, Vinci thanked the fans and his peers.

Check out his Instagram post below.

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Giovanni Vinci's post, including Rhea Ripley, Omos, Chelsea Green, Apollo Crews, Ridge Holland, Ricochet, Wade Barrett, Dexter Lumis, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Raquel Rodriguez, Indi Hartwell, and more. Meanwhile, Natalya, Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi), and Samantha Irvin left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below.

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Giovanni Vinci's Instagram handle]

Dutch Mantell commented on Giovanni Vinci's WWE absence

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk in November last year, Dutch Mantell discussed whether Giovanni Vinci disappointed someone backstage, leading to his absence from TV.

Mantell also mentioned that if Vinci came back to WWE television, he would need to work a lot harder to get over with fans.

"It is. It really is [pro wrestling seemingly being a cruel business]. We used to say, ‘He pi**ed Vince [McMahon] off.’ I don’t know who he pi**ed off here. Basically, if I saw him, it would take a lot of work to get him over."

Check out the video below.

It remains to be seen what Giovanni Vinci has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

