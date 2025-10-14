Rhea Ripley should do one thing to improve her character, according to WWE veteran: “That’s not her persona” (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley is one of the most over wrestlers in the company currently. The former WWE Women's World Champion is currently involved in a feud with The Kabuki Warriors and has IYO SKY by her side. Both sides collided at Crown Jewel this past weekend in Perth.

Ripley and IYO emerged as winners over The Kabuki Warriors in front of her adoring home fans. Ripley has transitioned successfully from a dark heel character to one beloved by fans, but WWE veteran Vince Russo recently criticized her character work.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that he's unsure of what Ripley's current gimmick is. He said that she's not behaving like a goth as her gimmick portrays her to be. Russo claimed that if she wants to be goth, she needs to be a little darker and a bit more moody.

"I could ask you right now what's Rhea Ripley's gimmick? Because Rhea Ripley's gimmick is not goth. That's not how Goth [works], bro. The scenes in the back with her and IYO SKY, that's not Goth, bro. That's not Goth. I mean, she can dress goth all she wants. If she doesn't act goth, then she's not goth. She's just putting on goth makeup. So, if you're going to be goth, be goth. And you're not going to have those scenes with IYO SKY in the back, man. You're going to be dark. You're going to be moody. You're not going to say a lot. You're going to be in your own little world. Nobody's going to be able to figure you out. That's not her persona," Russo said.

Ripley was involved in action on Monday Night RAW as well, following WWE Crown Jewel. She defeated Kairi Sane in a singles match on RAW, but was then attacked by both Asuka and Kairi. It doesn't seem like the feud between these four women is nearing resolution, with a marquee match between Ripley and Asuka likely on the horizon.

