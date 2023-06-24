Rhea Ripley has a one-word reply to a fan's comment about her embracing a Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley's career reached new heights after she aligned herself with The Judgment Day and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title was then replaced by the belt Ripley currently possesses, the Women's World Championship.

What makes the faction special is the close relationship between all of the members. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day was Edge's second recruit after Damian Priest. She helped The Rated-R Superstar win his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash last year. Since then, she and the members of the new Judgment Day have been inseparable.

Rhea Ripley has now become a fan favorite. Every member of the WWE Universe looks forward to seeing her on every show she appears on. A fan recently posted a photo of her and Damian Priest embracing in the middle of the ring captioning it as "Don't ever tear them apart". The post caught the eye of Ripley and she sent out a one-word heartfelt message.

"Family"

Have Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio always been friends?

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio have been wreaking havoc over the WWE since they formed their alliance. They initially began by making life tough for the Mysterio family and Edge at Clash At The Castle. They have been outright disrespectful not only to Rey Mysterio but also to any other WWE Superstar they have encountered.

Rhea Ripley recently appeared on the Under The Ring podcast. On the show, the Women's World Champion discussed what her relationship with Dominik Mysterio was before they were paired together in The Judgement Day.

"We barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said, 'Hi, how are you', and that was about it. But watching our chemistry just sort of blossom and grow week by week and we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic."

