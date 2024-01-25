Rhea Ripley proves she is a bada** with post RAW update

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley continues to prove why she is one of the most feared women on WWE's roster.

Ripley is not scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship this Saturday night at Royal Rumble 2024. However, The Judgment Day member has had multiple confrontations on WWE RAW leading up to the premium live event this weekend.

She had a promo with Nia Jax and made it clear that she was not afraid of The Irresistible Force. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch also crossed paths recently, hinting at a potential dream match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Damage CTRL's Bayley has also made it known that she will be coming after the Women's World Championship as well if she can emerge victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram story to share an interesting new message. She shared a report of someone leaving a pharmacy because they had animals to take care of at home and didn't have all day to wait around for stitches. She added the caption "me" and you can check out the post on Instagram by clicking here.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley's relationship with fellow Judgment Day member is complicated

R-Truth has managed to convince himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day faction and recently commented on Rhea Ripley's bizarre relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former United States Champion noted that the relationship between Dirty Dom and The Eradicator is complicated for a reason. R-Truth pointed out that Ripley turned Dominik Mysterio against his father so she could make him a part of The Judgment Day.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?" [4:22 onwards]

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will win the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

