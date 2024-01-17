Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez and more WWE stars react to Dominik Mysterio's viral video

Dominik Mysterio's charm may finally be catching on among the WWE Universe. On account of his ability to draw heat like no other from the live crowd, many of The Judgment Day star's contemporaries have deemed him one of the very best in the business.

On Instagram, WWE posted a video of "Dirty" Dom pouring water on his head and then winking at the camera. The clip has been making the rounds. Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Otis, referee Shawn Bennett, and NXT star Blair Davenport, among others, reacted to it as well.

Check it out below:

"We kinda get it now, @rhearipley_wwe 🔥😍 #WWERaw"

WWE stars who reacted to the Instagram post

Of late, the former NXT North American Champion has been on the losing end on Monday Night RAW. Following R-Truth's involvement, him and JD McDonagh have taken the bullet more often than not.

On the latest episode of the flagship show, DIY defeated "Dirty" Dom and McDonagh in a tag team match. Fans had predicted beforehand that the latter duo would lose and that they were the weak links of the faction.

Logan Paul wants to form the biggest heel tag team in WWE

On an edition of the Impaulsive podcast last year, Logan Paul expressed an interest in showing fans the two most despised superstars team up. He feels that he is one of them, while Dominik Mysterio is the other.

The Maverick also pointed to the history they share. Both of them made their WrestleMania debut together against each other in 2022:

“I had a crazy idea recently for Dom. Because Dom is a super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time," Paul said.

The current United States Champion continued:

"The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania [...] Honestly, I don’t know, maybe me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea."

The two even shared the ring for a promo segment on October 23, 2023, episode of RAW. Meanwhile, Dom's father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, is not done with him. The latter seemed excited at teaming up with a popular name to take on his son and Logan Paul. Check out the details here.

Do you enjoy the work of Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here