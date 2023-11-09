Rhea Ripley reacts after 33-year-old WWE Superstar calls her a "devil woman"

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has reacted to a 33-year-old superstar calling her a "devil woman" on social media. The name in question is NXT's Duke Hudson.

The Eradicator and Hudson often go back and forth on social media, mocking each other. The Chase University member recently won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Andre Chase on Halloween Havoc 2023 Night One against The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

After Duke Hudson secured his first title, Rhea Ripley joked on Twitter, saying she did not think he would ever win a championship in WWE.

The current NXT Tag Team Champion recently posted a couple of photos while posing alongside Ripley. He also made fun of The Eradicator's comments, calling her a "devil woman."

"I never thought I'd see the day” - Devil Woman," Hudson wrote.

Rhea Ripley quickly noticed Hudson's post and reacted with a 'face with rolling eyes' emoji

You can check out her tweet below:

Rhea Ripley defended her title in a Fatal Five-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley competed in a fatal five-way match against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Although The Eradicator had the odds stacked against her, she showed the world why she is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in the company. Ripley ultimately bested her opponents to retain the gold.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title again at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on November 25, 2023, against Zoey Stark. The upstart won a number one contender's match on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for the champion at Survivor Series and if she will drop her title to Stark.

