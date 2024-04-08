Rhea Ripley reacts to Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Cody Rhodes finally finishing his story by capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Cody and Roman Reigns had one of the greatest matches in 'Mania history in front of the Philadelphia crowd that ended on an emotional note. The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief left no stone unturned to surpass their classic WrestleMania 39 match, and it's safe to say they achieved it with flying colors.

As expected, the wrestling universe just couldn't keep calm after Cody captured the gold and reactions have been continuously pouring in for his victory. Now, Rhea Ripley, who retained her Women's World Title on Night One of WrestleMania 40 against Becky Bynch, has reacted to Cody Rhodes' memorable win.

The Eradicator mentioned how it was a great night not only for Judgment Day, after Damian Priest became the World Heavyweight Champion, but also for "The Nightmares," alluding to The American Nightmare.

"Great weekend for the Terror Twins! Great weekend for The Nightmares!#WrestleMania," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Multiple legends interfered during the WrestleMania 40 main event

Considering Roman Reigns and Cody's match was being contested under 'Bloodline Rules,' it was expected outside shenanigans would come into play. However, none would have expected just the sheer number of performers who came out to make their presence felt during the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Beginning with Jimmy and Jey Uso, leading to Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and ultimately The Undertaker, the match was a star-studded affair. That said, it didn't take away from Cody's moment as following the bout, he received a hero's reception, with the locker room coming out to celebrate his win.

It now remains to be seen how The American Nightmare fares as WWE's poster boy and if he would be able to take the company to even greater heights.

