Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik Mysterio's latest actions, Jey Uso, and calls WWE Superstar a "su*ker" amid absence

Despite being absent from WWE television, Rhea Ripley has been active on social media, and has been keeping tabs on both RAW and NXT.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso rejected The Judgment Day's invitation to join the faction. He superkicked all three members of the faction and joined forces with Cody Rhodes. Reacting to the same, The Eradicator claimed that Jey will regret not joining forces with her faction.

Check out Ripley's tweet aimed at Jey:

Over on NXT, Ripley's stablemate and reigning North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio was in action against NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes. During the match, Mysterio slapped Dragunov. This led to a disqualification, with Dragunov attacking Mysterio, who now has a win over the reigning NXT Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to all the chaos that ensued on NXT. She claimed that the NXT stars will pay for their actions.

Check out Ripley's reactions to this week's NXT:

Ripley also kept a close eye on fellow Australian star, Duke Hudson. Hudson defeated Joe Coffey in the Global Heritage Invitational but that wasn't enough for him to get a positive response from The Eradicator.

Check out Ripley's tweet to Hudson:

Vince Russo wasn't happy with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez being absent from WWE RAW

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez were attacked by the returning Nia Jax.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that he wasn't happy with Ripley and Rodriguez both being absent from this week's show. He said:

"It's such a huge problem. Every time somebody gets a boo-boo, they're off TV. It never used to be that way." Russo continued, "Unless it was a serious, serious, serious, hospital stay situation, they guys were on TV when they got hurt. You just wrote around the injury. This is such a mess, bro."

He further added:

"People are dropping like flies. I don't know if it's because they don't know how to work or what. But every week, somebody is dropping like flies, and then they just disappear. They just disappear off the show. Then we gotta bring them back, and we gotta restart them. And guess what, they get hurt again."

In recent weeks, Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship twice against Raquel. Her next title defense could be against Nia Jax.

Should Rhea Ripley's next title defense be against Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below!