Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik Mysterio seemingly wanting "two Mamis" in The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Dominik Mysterio's suggestion of having "two Mamis" in The Judgment Day.

WWE recently shared a clip in which several superstars reacted to the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. WWE legend Michelle McCool made a surprise appearance in the free-for-all and was eliminated by Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio called McCool a bada**, and Damian Priest said in response that she could be added to The Judgment Day. Dominik repeated Priest's comment and had the following question: "Two Mamis?"

Rhea Ripley reacted to Dominik's comment by mentioning The Undertaker: "Two Mamis? Undertaker's missus?" Priest then told Dom that he went too far with his comment.

Ripley's reaction to Dominik's comment

Rhea Ripley doesn't want another female member in The Judgment Day

Last year, The Nightmare responded to the idea of The Judgment Day possibly adding another female star to the group. She responded with a blunt 'no'.

The Judgment Day currently consists of Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh. It took quite a bit of an effort on McDonagh's part to earn a spot in The Judgment Day.

Popular WWE Superstar R-Truth has also been wanting to join the notorious faction for quite some time now. Ripley has made it clear, though, that he is not in The Judgment Day. Here's what she said during the 2024 preview special:

“You know, I have had it up to here with Truth. I really have. He’s not in the Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome-Truth back together. Don’t get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up. But they should stay together and they should stay away from The Judgment Day. Because, there’s five of us and that’s it. We’re not looking at Truth right now and he’s trying to weasel his way in. He’s breaking into our clubhouse. That’s not okay." [H/T WrestleZone]

It's safe to assume that The Judgment Day won't be adding Michelle McCool or any other female star to the group, judging by Rhea Ripley's comments from last year. The faction has been running roughshod on the red brand for about two years at this point.

What do you think of the idea of a new female member in The Judgment Day?

