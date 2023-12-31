Rhea Ripley reacts to being named Superstar of the Year by WWE on FOX

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently reacted to being named Female Superstar of the Year by WWE on Fox.

There's no denial that Mami arguably ruled the entire WWE Universe's fandom for the entire year. She currently holds the Women's World Championship and also proved her worth at WrestleMania 39. Her charm and innovation inside the ring and outside it made her a major draw among the fans all over the globe. The Eradicator's dominance in the past year will definitely be remembered as one of the more revolutionary phases in the history of professional wrestling.

After the poll by WWE on Fox, fans voted for The Eradicator as Female Superstar of the Year. The WWE Superstar received tons of congratulatory messages on social media following the results. She wrote:

"Mami is ALWAYS on top! #WWEonFOXAwards."

Checkout the Instagram update by Rhea Ripley post announcement by WWE on FOX:

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently received an adorable present from her fan

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared a post regarding an adorable present that she had received from her fan.

Rhea is a decorated star of the women's division in WWE, and the love fans and supporters shower for Rhea is quite lovely to encounter on the social media platforms. It was on the celebration of Christmas Eve that Mami responded to a tweet where the fan wrote:

"I am going to do everything in my power to get these da*n gloves to Rhea tomorrow! She is getting her da*n Christmas present [emoji]," the fan wrote.

The Eradicator responded with a warm gesture by wearing the same gloves and posting a picture, that she received which was was gifted by the fan.

You can view a screenshot of the present below:

The fan's gift for Ripley

It will be interesting to see how Rhea outperforms other WWE Superstars in the upcoming year and also how she retains her massive fandom in WWE Universe.

Do you think The Eradicator will continue to maintain such an umatched legacy in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

