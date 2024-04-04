Rhea Ripley reacts to being tattooed live at upcoming WWE event

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently shared her reaction to getting inked live in her next appearance ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Judgment Day member is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch on Night 1 of The Showcase of the Immortals. The two women are leaving no stone unturned to hype their animosity and bring their best to Philadelphia.

Mami was already announced to make her presence at the WWE World event on Thursday. The Stamford-based promotion dropped a bombshell a few moments ago, revealing that Rhea Ripley is getting tattooed live today at 1 pm ET. The Nightmare reacted to the tweet with a two-word message.

Check out the WWE Women's World Champion's tweet below:

"😈 ooooh sh**," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch beating up multiple male security guards does not make sense, says WWE veteran

Before appearing on this week's Monday Night RAW, Lynch crashed Ripley's interview with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour. However, before things got ugly, Big Time Becks was escorted.

On the red brand this week, Becky Lynch took shots at The Judgment Day member before calling her out. WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce asserted that The Nightmare and The Man should settle the score at WrestleMania 40 and not on Monday Night RAW.

Things went south when Pearce tried to stop the two women with the help of security guards, but Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch did not spare the male guards. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared that two stars laying waste to 18 guys did not make sense.

"Stop with two women beating up 18 guys. Just stop, bro. Especially when they are punching each other like girls. This is the stuff that I mean. Stop with that. If anything, have the security guard handcuff her or something. They can’t be beating up 10 guys. It’s not believable," Russo said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day member retains her WWE Women's World Championship against Big Time Becks at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

