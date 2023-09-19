Rhea Ripley responds to rumors of potential new love interest on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley didn't appear this week on WWE RAW since it was revealed by Dominik Mysterio that the Women's World Champion was injured in the attack by Nia Jax last week. The star has now responded to Rhodes' claims that she may be interested in Jey Uso.

Ripley hasn't been seen since the attack, but it's clear that she is watching tonight's show since she has been reacting online. As part of Dominik's segment with Cody Rhodes, the North American Champion was forced to defend the fact that Jey Uso could be a new love interest for Rhea Ripley, noting that they were all one family. Rhodes claimed during a promo segment that Mami has her eyes on Jey, who recently joined the RAW roster.

The rumors began online after Jey Uso looked interested in the fact that Ripley was a fan of his when told by Finn Balor last week on RAW, and it seems that Rhea Ripley could have fanned these flames.

Her reaction was the emoji with her hands under her face, which clearly shows that the Women's World Champion is happy to sit and soak in the attention of anyone who will hand it over to her. However, judging by the cross-handed emoji, she seems to be denying Rhodes' allegations.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are seen as a power couple on-screen in WWE, and it's unlikely anyone will come between them.

