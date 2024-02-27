Rhea Ripley ripped off popular star during RAW promo, according to former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was unhappy with Rhea Ripley's promo this week on RAW.

Mami kicked off Monday Night RAW and spoke about her triumphant title defense at Elimination Chamber. Becky Lynch interrupted her and clarified that The Man had her sights on the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt that the entire segment was weak. He detailed that Rhea Ripley seemed to be almost ripping off Seth Rollins during the promo.

"This is where they missed the boat. First of all, I'm Rhea 'Bloodly' Ripley. Okay, bro, just like he's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. That is a direct rip-off of Seth Rollins. You should not be doing that."

The former writer felt Rhea should have referenced Becky Lynch's sick child and how she left to participate at Elimination Chamber. Russo felt that personal jab would have gotten her a lot of heat.

"I'm reading prior to the chamber that Becky Lynch cried on the plane for eight or ten hours or whatever it was because she left her sick child to go to Perth to work. That's the promo! That's the promo. That's where Rhea Ripley should have went [sic]. Stay at home and take care of your kid. That's where it should have went [sic]. This promo, I don't know what business they were trying to do in this promo, but they did absolutely no business. It ended flat. They both dropped the mics, no action, no nothing." [From 8:35 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are set for a major clash at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see how this rivalry builds up in the weeks leading to the Show of Shows.

Are you excited for WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling: